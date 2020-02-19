'Red Dwarf' to kick-off Thursday





The solo art exhibition by Pervaj Hasan Rigan titled 'Red Dwarf' is set to kick off on Thursday at the Alliance Française de Dhaka. For Pervaj Hasan Rigan, painting is the key for understanding the universe. He believes there is a strong relationship between mankind and the rest of the cosmos, and this strength pushes him to his work every new day. Similarly, painting is his life, without it there is no meaning of life to him. Born in Barisal in 1988, Pervaj completed his BFA and MFA from the Department of Drawing and Painting, University of Dhaka. The young artist prefers to work with oil paint, acrylic, videos and sound and charcoal and have produced a number of series. The exhibition will be open to all till 2 March 2020.

