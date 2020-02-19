US Embassy holds seminar on dog handling with BGB

US Embassy, Dhaka held a Veterinary Subject Matter Expert Exchange seminar with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), Chittagong from January 26-February 6. -US Embassy





US Embassy, Dhaka held a Veterinary Subject Matter Expert Exchange seminar with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), Chittagong from January 26-February 6, focusing on preventive medicine and trauma care for BGB working dogs and their handlers.





The two-week seminar brought together 29 dog handlers, 14 working dogs, and one Veterinarian Officer from nine BGB Chittagong outstations to share their knowledge and personal experiences in working with their canine partners, said a US Embassy press release.







Ensuring the health and proper care of the working dogs at outstations along Bangladesh's border is critical to supporting and developing the capacity of the BGB to secure Bangladesh's border, safeguard the Bangladeshi people, counter violent extremism, and prevent drug trafficking.







Every handlerwas also tested on his/her ability to treat common and trauma injuries, including howto properly apply tourniquets and bandages, treat for heat injuries, apply splints, and administer fluids to their working dogs. The two-week Veterinary Subject Matter Expert Exchange seminar is one of the many initiatives of the US government to promote greater collaboration and mutual understanding between Bangladesh and the United States.



The United States is committed toits security relationship with Bangladesh,which helps ensure Bangladesh's security as well as afree and open Indo-Pacific region.





