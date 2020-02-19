ZTE becomes first in global CPE market





ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, on Monday announced that it has been ranked first in the CPE industry with a 14 percent market share in Q3 2019, according to the latest report "Home Networks Intelligence Market Monitor" of the research firm IHS Market.





CPE generally refers to devices such as telephones, routers, network switches, residential gateways (RG), set-top boxes, fixed mobile convergence products, home networking adapters and Internet access gateways that enable consumers to access providers' communication services and distribute them in a residence or enterprise with a local area network (LAN). ZTE's industry-leading smart mesh Wi-Fi networking solution, NetSphere, can blanket a home with gigabit Wi-Fi without blind spots.







The NetSphere solution enables 10ms-level imperceptible roaming and significantly improves Wi-Fi video transmission quality, thereby providing users with a superior experience. By Q3 2019, ZTE had shipped more than 80 million ONTs that are equipped with its in-house chips.



By virtue of its continuous innovation and core competencies in CPE products, ZTE is recognized as a perennial frontrunner in the Chinese market and has won China Mobile's biggest share of both tranche 1 and tranche 2 of smart gateway tenders for 2019. Meanwhile, ZTE's market positions have been further strengthened in major markets in Asia-Pacific, North Africa, Europe and South America.





Vice President of ZTE, Fang Hui said, "We aim to help operators build end-to-end gigabit networks that allow them to bolster fundamental capabilities and maintain industry leadership. With technologies like mesh Wi-Fi and big video, operators can explore the best way to operate gigabit home services.







They can also use our products and solutions to transform their network operations from offering gigabit access to providing gigabit experience, thereby helping them expand their network value, enhancing service capabilities, and boosting revenue.





