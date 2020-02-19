SEBL opens vending station

Secretary of Power Division Dr Sultan Ahmed and Dhaka Electricity Supply Company Limited (DESCO) Chairman's Additional Secretary Mst Maksuda Khatun with the high officials of Southeast Bank pose for a photo during the inauguration of vending station in t





Southeast Bank Ltd (SEBL) has inaugurated integrated vending station for providing Prepaid Meter Recharge Service to the subscribers of Dhaka Electricity Supply Company Limited (DESCO) on Tuesday.





Secretary of Power Division Dr Sultan Ahmed inaugurated the vending station service. This service will be available for the customers on round the clock basis.





SEBL Managing Director M Kamal Hossain, DESCO Chairman's Additional Secretary Mst Maksuda Khatun, DESCO Managing Director Brig Gen (retd) Md Shahid Sarwar were present on behalf of their respective organizations.







SEBL Deputy Managing Director Kazi Azizur Rahman and other officials from both the sides were also present at the ceremony.

