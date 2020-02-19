Stocks close lower

Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day transaction in more than one year although the winning streak snapped after five days.





The crucial indicator, market turnover exceeded Taka 10 billion-mark and stood at Taka 10.21 billion at DSE, climbing further by 4.61 percent over previous day's mark of Taka 9.76 billion.





It was the biggest single-day transaction in more than one-year since January 31, 2019, when the turnover totaled a record Taka 10.24 billion.





However, the indices slipped down by breaking a five-day winning streak as investors moved to book some quick-profit on selective large-cap shares. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4740.40 points on Tuesday with a loss of 27.73 points or 0.58 percent.





Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 8.13 points and 2.35 points to settle at 1590.87 points and 1081.33 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 236,764 trades were executed in Tuesday's trading session with a trading volume of 382.88 million securities.





Loser took a lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 132 securities gained price while 188 declined and 35 remained unchanged.





The top 10 gainers were ICB Sonali 1 Mutual Fund, CVOPRL, MI Cement, Van Guard AML RB Balanced Fund, ICB 3rd NRB Mutual Fund, Van Guard AML BD Finance Mutual Fund-1, Sonali Ansh, ICB First Mutual Fund, ICB Employees Provident Mutual Fund Scheme-1 and Prime Bank First ICB Mutual Fund.





Summit Power topped the turnover chart followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Khulna Power, Orion Pharma, National Tubes, Shepherd Industries, Grameenphone, Paramount Textile, Golden Harvest and Indo-Bangla Pharma.





The top 10 losers were Shyampur Sugar, Sunlife Insurance, Hakkani Pulp, Samata Leather, Silva Pharma, Aamra Net, Sinobangla Industries, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Dhaka Insurance and Oimax Electrode.







On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also closed at red snapping the gaining trends. CSCX and CASPI declined by 18.87 points and 25.29 points to stand at 8797.34 points and 14504.63 points respectively.





At CSE, a total of 25,877,991 shares and mutual fund of 290 companies were traded. Of which, 125 issues advanced while 133 declined and 32 issues remained unchanged.

