NICU service launched at Islami Bank Central Hospital

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Islami Bank Foundation Vice-Chairman Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi cutting a ribbon with other high officials of IBBL and IBF to inaugurate Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Islami Bank Central Hospital, Kakrail on Monda

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Islami Bank Foundation Vice-Chairman Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi inaugurated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) service at Islami Bank Central Hospital, Kakrail in the capital on Monday.







Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi said, Islami Bank Foundation is conducting welfare activities by providing health care to the all classes of people including poor people of the country.







Establishment of this NICU at Islami Bank Central Hospital is a part of this program, he added. He urged all concerned in the hospital to work dedicatedly to provide better healthcare to the patients.





IBBL and IBF Chairman Professor Md Nazmul Hassan presided over the program. IBF Vice-Chairman and IBBL Director Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, IBF Executive Committee Chairman and IBBL Director Dr Tanveer Ahmad, IBBL directors and IBF members Dr Areef Suleman, Md Qumrul Hasan, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur and Professor Dr Md Fashiul Alam, IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam and Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary JQM Habibullah attended the program as special guests.





IBF Executive Director SAM Salimullah addressed welcome speech. A total of 10 newborns can be provided medical care at the NICU with modern technologies imported from the USA, Germany, New Zealand and Japan.



Leave Your Comments