Alaya makes runway debut



After wooing audiences with her performance in her debut film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Bollywood's newest entrant Alaya F stole the limelight once again at the third day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. The young actress walked the ramp for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi dressed in Galeecha SR 2020 - a contemporary resort wear collection inspired by the history of Persia and Turkey, reflecting through subtle and flowy fabrics,







hand embroideries and motifs, bringing a story from the old souks and grand bazaars. Bathed in romantic hues of aquamarine, turquoise and azure blue, Alaya wore her look with confidence. Her father Farhan Furniturewalla and stepmother Laila Furniturewalla also attended the show to cheer the actor for her debut walk.



