Have to forget about the world, says Zoe

Zoe Kravitz, who was cast in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' as the superhero's sometimes-lover-sometimes-enemy Seline Kyle, better known as 'Catwoman', says to play the role she has to forget what the rest of the world thinks and go internal. While speaking to Variety, she said, "It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves.





If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you're doing yourself a disservice, it's almost like you're putting your energy in the wrong place." She added, "Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with 'Catwoman'







I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world." Kravitz also spoke about working with Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular role of billionaire Bruce Wayne who is secretly a masked and cowled superhero fighting Gotham City's criminals at night.



