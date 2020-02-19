Sobhita in Mani Ratnam's period film

Sobhita Dhulipala



Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala is the latest to join the cast of Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's fictional historic novel, which is set during the Chola dynasty, the multi-lingual project is being made in two parts, of which, the first will release in 2021.





The film's shoot took off in Thailand on December 11, with actors from the south Indian film industry and Bollywood, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi, being part of it. Sobhita, who is a trained classical dancer, has been roped in for a pivotal role of a princess who is a master of Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam.







Aishwarya is playing the antagonist Nandini, a woman hungry for power, who plots the downfall of the Cholas through her manipulation of her husband, Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar.







"Most of her portions are with Vikram, who plays the role of Prince Aditya Karikalan. They had worked together in 'Raavanan'," a source informs. The Thailand schedule wrapped up in January and now the team will be shooting on sets as well as real locations across India through the year.





"The film is being made in two parts, like the 'Bahubali' franchise, with the first part releasing in 2021. There will be a lot of visual effects," the source said, adding that the cast had many workshops, with Aishwarya's focused on body language and posture training and Sobhita's to enhance her classical dance techniques.









