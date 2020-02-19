

Popular model actor Monir Khan Shimul and model actress Sadia Islam Mou have worked together in many dramas. This year, the stars paired up together in a drama titled 'Onubhobe Antore'. Munna Rahman has written the story and screenplay and the direction has been done by Hasan Rezaul.







The shooting ended in Uttara last Sunday. Talha Khan and child actor Taif have also acted in this. However, its director has not yet decided when the drama will be aired.





"Our relationship is friendly. After seven years, we worked together, but in the past, we had regular contact. Mou is undoubtedly a great person and actress. She is a model of international standard. Working with her is always good for me. The story of the drama is also excellent. I believe the audience will love it," Shimul said regarding working together.





Note that Shimul and Mou acted together last in a drama 7 years ago. However, the drama has not yet been aired. Director Hasan Rezaul said, "I am delighted to be working with such talented people as Mou and Shimul. I've tried to tell a beautiful story. They have been very supportive of me at work. I hope the audience will like it."







Leave Your Comments