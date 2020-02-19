Ankhi's 'Tomari Karone' hits YouTube

National Film Award winning singer Ankhi Alamgir's new song 'Tomari Karone' has been released. The song has been written by Aunurup Aich and tuned by Fazbir Taz and composition has been done by Shariar Rafat. The song's official release program was organized by the production organization SS Multimedia House at Gulshan in the capital, on Sunday.





Ankhi Alamgir, Billion Bipu, Advisor to SS Multimedia House, Director Osman Miraj and Model Ariana Zaman, among others, were present on the occasion. Concerning the new song, Ankhhi Alamgir said, "Thanks to SS Multimedia for giving me the opportunity to sing.







The organization is not that old. I think that if new companies come up like this, then new artistes will emerge. When I gave voice to the song 'Tomari Karone' it felt really good. However, due to lack of time, I could not appear in the music video. But hopefully the song will touch everyone's mind."





Osman Miraj has directed the video of the song which was shot in various locations of Cox's Bazar. Asif Imroz and Ariana Zaman modeled in it.







