BCB XI fightback against Zimbabwe in practice match

World Cup-winning Bangladesh U-19 team captain Akbar Ali and opener Parvez Hossain Emon chatting with spinner Aminul Islam Biplob during the opening day of the two-day practice match against touring Zimbabwe at BKSP No 3 Ground in Savar on Tuesday. -Coll



World Cup-winning Bangladesh U-19 team member off-spinner Shahadat Hossain took three wickets in space of five runs as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI produced strong fightback against visitors Zimbabwe in the opening day of the two-day practice match Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground in Savar on Tuesday.





At the close, BCB XI reached 291 for seven with Carl Mumba (54) and Ainsley Ndlovu (25) will resume the second and final day. But the morning belonged to the tourists' side. After opting to bat first, Zimbabwe openers Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza batted positively to finish the morning session without loss. The duo made century stand against a youthful side where five players from Champion Bangladesh Under-19 team were included.















Skipper Al-Amin junior finally broke the stand when he removed Masvaure for 45 runs. The hosts came back strongly in the post lunch session as Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals. Brian Mudzinganyama who also played in the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup was caught behind the stumps off young pacer Shoriful Islam for 17 runs. Al Amain then introduced Shahadat Hossain.





The teenage off-spinner then got into the act by removing three Zimbabweans in space of five runs. He started with captain Ervine as Zimbabwe slipped from 1-105 to 5-146. Opener Kasuza who kept his calm with 130-ball 70, was runout with a tarrble mix-up. Kasuza hit 12 fours in his beautiful knock.







Spinner Al-Amin also kept up the pressure by having middle order batsman Timycen Maruma who added 34 runs. Zimbabwe were tottering 226 for seven at one stage. It was left Carl Mumba and Ainsley Ndlovu to lift the innings. The duo added 65 runs and finished the day without further loss. Shahadat Hossain finished 3-16 in eight overs while captain Al Amin took two wickets for 40 runs.







SCORES IN BRIEF





Zimbabwe (1st Innings): 291 for 7 in 90 overs (Kasuza 70, Mumba 54 not out, Masvaure 45, Maruma 34, Ndlovu 25 not out; Shahadat 3-16, Al-Amin 2-40, Shoriful 1-45)







Leave Your Comments