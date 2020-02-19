SK Jamal edge past Muktijoddha in BPL

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club foreign booters Omar Jobe and Soloman King celebrating after winning the match against Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj on Tuesday. -BFF



BPL outfit Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club scrapped past Muktijo-ddha Sangsad KC by 2-1 goals to claim their first win of the going Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj on Tuesday.With the day's feat, Sheikh Jamal DC have earned three points from two matches while Muktijoddha SKC yet to open the account playing their first match.







In the day's match, all three goals were scored by the foreign booters. Gambian booters Omar Jobe and Soloman King scored one each for Sheikh Jamal DC while Paul Emili of Cameroon netted the lone goal for the freedom fighters team Muktijoddha SKC. Gambian midfielder Omar Jobe put Sheikh Jamal DC ahead in the 43rd by a rebound placing shot when his first attempt of header returned his way hitting the cross bar (1-0).







But their lead couldn't stay long as Cameroon forward of Muktijoddha Paul Emili leveled the margin just one minute after the half time by a cool shot beating opponent defender and custodian, after receiving a through pass from the midfield (1-1). In the 73rd minute, another Gambian booter Soloman King scored the match winner for Sheikh Jamal DC by a good header, utilizing a long pass from right wing (2-1).

