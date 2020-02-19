Farmers eye bumper mustard yield in Lama

This recent photo shows a blooming mustard field at Lama in Bandarban. -AA



Farmers and agricultural officials in the Lama Bandarban district are expecting a bumper production of mustard in the current season due to favorable weather and coming of honey bees."Bumper yield of mustard is expected due to favorable weather this season. Besides, arrival of more honey bees in mustard fields during the pollination period helped healthy fertilization and pod formation of the crop," said. "





Easy cultivation process and lower production cost compared to other Robi crops is also a reason behind popularity of mustard cultivation among the farmers in this district. October to mid-November is the suitable time for mustard cultivation and it takes 65 to 70 days to get the yield," added.





During this correspondent's recent visit to different areas of lama upazila, farmers said they are hopeful of getting bumper production of mustard and harvest will begin in the third or fourth week of next month.





"I cultivated mustard on three bighas of land this year spending Tk 15,000 and I expect to get at least 20 maunds of the produce. I will sell each maund for Tk 1,800 to Tk 2,000," said Jalal Khan. "Cultivation of mustard is easier and less costly compared to other crops and we get good profit from it.





I cultivated mustard on my five bighas of land this season and I am expecting to get six to seven maunds of produce from each bigha," said Yunus Khan, 45, of the same area. "A total of 250 hectares of land in this union have been brought under mustard cultivation this year. Around 2,000 farmers are engaged in mustard cultivation as it is easier and less costly," said.





The DAE has set a target of bringing around 1.80 lakh hectares of land in eight districts of the region during the current season but the farmers cultivated the crop on 1.82 lakh hectares of land. Besides the DAE, various other research and development organizations like BARI, BARC, BADC and many NGOs have taken adequate steps in collaboration with other departments this season to achieve the fixed production targets.BARI has released 16 high yielding mustard seeds and two of those- BARI Sharisha-15 and Tari-7 have become popular among the growers' level.







The agri-departments and NGOs have provided quality seeds, necessary inputs and trainings on the latest technologies to make the program successful. The landless and marginal farmers have also brought vast tracts of the sandy char lands under mustard cultivation his time in the The region has immense prospects to achieve self- reliance in oil seed productions.





In this regard, they underscored the need for using the latest agro-technologies and disseminating proper knowledge to the farmers for increasing mustard seed to achieve self- reliance in edible oil to reduce the dependence on import. They laid special emphasis on the need for increasing mustard, groundnuts, soybean and palm farming to move further forward in achieving the goals using the latest agro-technologies in the country's food granary.





Farmers of the region always produce huge surplus quantities of rice, potato, maize, vegetables and they should explore tremendous potentialities to increase production of oil seeds through proper crop diversification and land management, they said.





They urged for cultivating hybrid varieties of oil seeds invented by BARI and BINA in between the gap of harvesting the short duration Aman paddies and Boro farming period to get the maximum productions and quality seeds. ?BSS

garden is always bursting with greens, many of which are sharp-flavored mustards. Along with a little plot of mustard greens grown for use in the kitchen, also use mustard as a late-season cover crop to suppress weeds and soil-borne diseases.







Fast and easy to grow, mustard dresses up the fall garden with its frilly or colorful leaves. Mustard is always best as a fall crop, unless you want to grow seeds for grinding into spicy condiments. Growing mustard for seeds is best done in spring, because lengthening days trigger mustard plants to produce flowers.





Technically, many popular Asian greens including mizuna and tatsoi are mustards, but varieties with broader leaves are synonymous with garden mustard. The 'Southern Giant' or 'Green Wave' mustard varieties are popular for their beautifully curled leaves, And then there are the red mustards like 'Red Giant' and 'Osaka Purple', which are among the best edible ornamentals for the fall garden.





Mustard seed germination is fast and sure, so you can simply scatter the seeds over a renovated bed and then pat them in with your hand or the back of a rake. Within two weeks the planted area will be transformed into a sea of green, with very few weeds. plants being grown for greens to a hand's distance apart, and use the young greens pulled while thinning in stir-fries if they pass taste test.







Mustard greens that grow in warm weather usually have very strong flavor, which gentles down considerably as nights become longer and cooler in the fall. Fortunately, mustard plants are very willing to regrow should you opt to lop off and compost huge handfuls of summer-grown mustard greens. Within two weeks, a flush of tender new leaves will emerge from the plants' centers.





Mustard greens have no problem with light frosts, but temperatures below 20°F (-7°C) usually kill plants back to the ground. Before this happens, I chop down the old plants and mix the chopped roots and greens into the soil, because rotting mustard tissues suppress nematodes and several common soil diseases. If this is the main benefit you want from mustard, simply grow your mustard as a cover crop.





A few weeks ago, one of the last things did before leaving on vacation was to sow mustard in the beds where had just harvested spring carrots and early potatoes. Less than a month later the beds are wall-to-wall mustard greens, with hardly a weed in sight. When sown in late summer, mustard grows so vigorously that weeds are smothered into submission.





Rather than eat all those mustard greens, chop them up using a sharp lawn edger, and then quickly turn them under using a digging fork. Numerous studies have shown that live mustard plant tissues, both seeds and roots, contain compounds that work as soil biofumigants by killing nematodes and pathogenic fungi.







Reaping this benefit requires handling mustard like a green manure, because the beneficial compounds are released within hours after the plants are chopped down. But if you wait two weeks after turning under chopped mustard and then plant lettuce, you can expect a very productive crop with very few weeds.



Potato and vegetable farmers have begun using special mustard varieties as part of their rotation practices to suppress weeds and diseases. The method involves planting selected strains of mustard bred to produce high levels of glucosinolates in spring,







and quickly chopping them up and turning them under in summer, when they reach full bloom. Used this way, mustard has a cleansing effect on soils that are carrying heavy pathogen loads. Mustard varieties to try for this purpose include Caliente, IdaGold and Kodiak.







