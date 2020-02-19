'Honesty is the main force'



Biman Bangladesh Airlines Chairman Sajjadul Hasan has said if one works with honesty, he or she must reach the desired goal. He said this while addressing a reception accorded to him in Mohonganj of Netrokona on Monday. Mohonganj Muktijoddha Sangsad and Sammilito Nagorik Samaj jointly organized the program at Shaheed Ali Usman Gani Maidan under the upazila.





Sajjadul Hasan, a former secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, said, "I will comply with the directions given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I have come to my own people at the direction of Sheikh Hasina and will work for them till my death."He urged youths to compete in good works for reaching their desired goals.





Chaired by Mirza Gani, a member of Netrokona District Awami League advisory council, the program was also addressed by Netrokona Zilla Parishad Chairman Proshanto Roy, Netrokona Sadar Mayor Nazrul Islam Khan, District AL Joint Secretary Nur Khan Mithu, Publicity Secretary Zillur Rahman Ruman, Member Omar Faruque, Netrokona Sadar AL General Secretary Golam Mohammad Khan Bimal, Mohonganj Municipal Mayor Latifur Rahman Ratan, Netrokona District Muktijoddha Sangsad ex-commander Nurul Amin, Mohonganj Muktijoddha ex-commander Abdul Haque.





