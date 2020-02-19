Dhaka welcomes Kathmandu's proposal

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen talking to journalists after a meeting with a Nepalese delegation led by his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in the city on Tuesday. -AA



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Dhaka has agreed to Nepal using Saidpur Airport in Nilphamari for boosting connectivity, trade and tourism between the two neighboring countries.He said this after holding a meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in the capital on Tuesday.







Dr Momen had a bilateral meeting with Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at state guesthouse Meghna and discussed how the two countries can enhance trade, investment and connectivity, including use of seaports. Earlier, Nepal had proposed to use the airport to enhance trade and connectivity between the two countries.







Momen said, "We said yes. Now a technical committee will see what type of flights can land and take off from here." The foreign minister said they have discussed connectivity, tourism, climate and Rohingya issues and ways to remove trade barriers specially non-tariff barriers.





The two ministers expressed satisfaction over the discussion and said both countries are connected well on many fronts.Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said Bangladesh is economically moving fast in the South Asian region and the position of Nepal is after Bangladesh.





"The trade and investment relationship between Bangladesh and Nepal is very good. Nepal has enormous potential for increasing trade and economic relations and enhancing tourism with Bangladesh. We want to exploit the opportunities," he said.





He also said Bangladesh could get 500MW hydropower within the next five-six years as Indian company GMR was going to start construction of a hydropower plant in Nepal soon. Bangladesh and Nepal signed an MoU on power cooperation last year.





Replying to a question, Gyawali said the two countries are exploring to sign a preferential trade agreement (PTA). "Draft of the PTA is under discussion. We hope we'll finalize it. Bilateral agreement on protection of investment is also on the table."





