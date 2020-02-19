'Bank sector friendly to loan barons'



Leftist Democratic Alliance (LDA) organized a discussion program in the capital's National Press Club on Monday on the banking and financial sectors of Bangladesh.







The discussants at the event expressed concern over the existing corruption and irregularities in banks. Most of the speakers conveyed the opinion that the country's banking system is friendly to loan barons and financial fraudsters.





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khondaker Ibrahim Khaled said that a lot of discrimination is going on in the country. Interest rate for bank deposits is being reduced causing distress to general depositors, he further said.







LDA coordinator Rasheed Firoze presented the keynote paper at the program. He stated that a group of filthy rich people are laundering huge sums of money from Bangladesh to foreign countries.





He blamed the regulatory authorities and the government institutions for this phenomenon. Professor MM Akash of Department of Economics, Dhaka University said that banks are currently under a mammoth load of defaulted loans. Defaulted loans have reached nearly 2 lakh 36 thousand crore taka according to International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.







Founder of Credit Rating Information and Services Limited Mozaffar Ahmed commented that there is no corporate governance in the banking administration. Defaulted loans have amounted to 40% of the total disbursed loans, he opined.





President of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Mujahidul Islam Selim said that the country's economy is going through a great deal of anomalies. The all out scenario is very bleak and disappointing, he told the audiences.





Professor Anu Muhammad of Jahangirnagar University said, "Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank could not play their roles properly which is why banks have gone into the grips of financial culprits."





