'Have records of conversation with Fakhrul'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Mirza Fakhrul requested him to talk to the prime minister about Khaleda Zia's release. "If now he (Fakhrul) wants to deny the conversation, there are enough evidences to prove his conservation including its recorded version with me," he said. He was addressing a joint meeting with leaders of Khulna divisional units of AL at the party's central office Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on Tuesday.





Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP wants to create a political issue over the illness of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.Quader said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir could be an experienced politician but in fact, he is not a physician.





So, how would he give decision about the treatment of Begum Zia, he questioned. About the issue of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's bail, Quader said it is the jurisdiction of the court to give her bail.Neither the present government lodged the case against Khaleda Zia nor it has the jurisdiction to give her bail, he said, adding that the case was filed against Khaleda Zia during the period of last caretaker government.





