Khaleda seeks bail for treatment abroad



BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Tuesday filed a fresh petition with the High Court seeking bail in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, citing illness. The petition was moved before the bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq, said Khaleda's lawyer Advocate Sagir Hossain Leon, reports UNB.





It was mentioned in the petition that the BNP chairperson is seriously ill and she needs advanced treatment. "Khaleda is not getting proper treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). She wants to go to London for better treatment if she gets bail."





On December 12, 2019, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court turned down the bail petition of Khaleda Zia in the graft case.A special court jailed the BNP chief and three others for seven years in the corruption case on October 29, 2018.





On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the Zia Charitable Trust case with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda. They were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.The former prime minister has been in prison since February 8, 2018 after she was sentenced to jail for five years in a separate corruption case.

