Prisoner dies at Chattogram jail





A convicted prisoner of a murder case died at Chattogram Central jail on Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Harunur Rashid, 58, son of Golam Hossain of Raozan upazila.





Deputy Jailer of Chattogram Central Jail, Mohamamd Jamal Hossain said Harun was sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital after he fell unconscious and he died there around 8:30 pm.





Harun, suffering from cardiac problems, was awarded 10 years' imprisonment in a murder case on November 6, 2019.

Leave Your Comments