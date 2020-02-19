Coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in ‘critical state’ in Singapore: FM









One of the Bangladesh citizens, infected with coronavirus or Covid-19 in Singapore, is now in a “very critical state” and medicine given to him is not responding, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday.





Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan conveyed the updates during a telephone conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Momen on Wednesday morning.





“They (Singapore government) are doing the best to take care of him (Bangladesh citizen) with top medical services,” Dr Momen told reporters after attending a function in the city.













He said the 39-year-old Bangladesh citizen has been suffering from respiratory, kidney problem and phenomena before he got infected with the coronavirus. He has been in the intensive care unit for the last 13 days.





“He (Singapore Foreign Minister) informed that medicine given to Bangladesh citizen isn’t responding,” Dr Momen said adding that the Singapore authorities remain very sensitive and supportive to Bangladesh community in Singapore.





The Singapore government is bearing all the medical cost for the infected Bangladesh citizens who are undergoing treatment there.





Five Bangladesh citizens have so far been infected with coronavirus in Singapore, according to Singapore Health Ministry.

