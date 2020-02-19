UP member ‘kidnapped’ in Rangamati









A union parishad (UP) member was allegedly kidnapped by miscreants from his home at Karigarpara in Kaptai upazila on Tuesday night.

The victim is Mang Ching Marma, a member from ward-5 of Raikhali union parisahd in the upazila.





Victim’s wife said three men stormed their house breaking open the door around 11:30 pm and picked up her husband at gunpoint.





At that time, a group of 20-25 people was standing outside the house, she said, adding that she could not recognise any of them.





UP Chairman Md Enamul Haque said victim’s wife phoned him last night and informed the matter.





Later, he visited the house but found no information regarding the incident yet, he added.





Arshaf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Chandraghona Police Station, said police were deployed in the area soon after the incident. They were trying to rescue the UP member and arrest the culprits, he said.

