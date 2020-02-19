Speakers for effective partnership for sustainable economic growth





Speakers at a programme underscored the need for effective partnership at local and international levels for sustainable development growth of Bangladesh.





The remarks came at a workshop on "effective partnership with media for sustainable graduation" jointly organised by Economic Relations Division (ERD) of Finance Ministry and Development Journalists’ Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB) at Nazia-Salma Conference Room of Planning Commission in the capital.





ERD Secretary Monowar Ahmed said Bangladesh now needs an effective partnership at the local and international levels for its sustainable graduation.





"We need everyone’s assistance to achieve the country's goals. So we all have to work together," he said.





Monowar said effective partnership is very important now.





"The cooperation of the media is significant now because [even] a single report can have significant impact at the local and international levels. I believe Bangladesh will achieve its goals if we work together," he said.





Kazi Shofiqul Azam, project adviser of SBSS Graduation from LDC Status Project of ERD, said the country may face some challenges after graduation from LDC in 2024.





"Bangladesh needs annual FDI (foreign direct investment) of around $10 billion to achieve SDG by 2030 but it now has around $3 billion," he said, noting that after graduation from LDC, Bangladesh will get more facilities including negotiation capacity, job creation in international market, investment, and loan at lower interest rate.





"So we need now more bilateral relations globally and effective partnership with everyone," he added.





Joint secretaries of ERD Abdul Baki and Anwar Hossain were, among others, present in the event.









