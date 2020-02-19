Diner Sheshe





"I'm 29, single, and in that phase of my life where I'm meeting guys for arranged marriage. And the experience has been absolutely irritating! Before going into it, I made sure to set the condition that I wouldn't give up my work after marriage. But almost every guy I've met over the past 2 years has either not been okay with this, has had a problem with my outgoing personality, or sometimes, has just been plain annoying.





Once I met this guy, and on the first date itself he planned our honeymoon and future children! Then another time, this family told me to give up my corporate HR job and work in their family business -- they said, 'HR isn't work, so why don't you just quit and actually do some work for our business.' It was if they had no respect for my career! Recently, a guy's mother said to me, 'You must know how to cook, I make 4 lunchboxes as of now, for my husband and 3 sons, I don't want to make 5.'





These families…these boys…sometimes I just feel like they want a glorified maid as their daughter-in-law. As much as I want a life partner, I know I'll never be able to settle for anything less than what I deserve. That's something that needs to be respected. I'm an independent, career-oriented woman -- I'm definitely not giving up on what I love for being the gharelu bahu they expect me to be!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments