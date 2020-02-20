Worldwide waffling





Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has been anything but ordinary. Unlike other seasons in Bachelor franchise history, there are no public spoilers for how Weber's season ends. Usually, fans are able to look up details from the Bachelor or Bachelorette's engagement as early as the first episode. Instead, Weber's viewers, and even trusted spoilers sources, have spent the season piecing together possibilities. A new theory, however, has been gaining traction. It all surrounds Madison Prewett, a fan favorite and one of Weber's leading relationships.











Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on. The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen. Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as scouts by scoutmasters or other leaders decades ago but are only now eligible to sue because of recent changes in their states' statute-of-limitations laws. By going to bankruptcy court, the Scouts can put those lawsuits on hold for now.











The Prime Minister's chief negotiator challenged his European counterparts to respond to similar demands they have set out that would see the EU policing UK state aid rules, regulating UK taxes and permanently aligning Britain with its standards. In a speech tonight at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles, David Frost said: "We bring to the negotiations not some clever tactical positioning but the fundamentals of what it means to be an independent country. "It is central to our vision that we must have the ability to set laws that suit us - to claim the right that every other non-EU country in the world has.











Severe thunderstorms could hit Sydney afternoon as humidity and a cold front create perfect conditions for a wet and windy commute home, with the SES warning people should "not become complacent" after the wild weather earlier this month. The Bureau of Meteorology said it was "quite likely" the city could see storm activity, although its severity remains to be seen. "We've got a huge amount of moisture around, you would have seen how humid it is, but on top of that we have a cold front moving across the south-eastern parts of Australia, and that's driving an increased pressure gradient which is, in turn, increasing winds ... which give us some nice surface areas for thunderstorms to develop on."



