14th Death anniv of FF Abul Kashem





Freedom fighter Abul Kashem, father of Journalist Kamal Hosain's 14th death anniversary was on Wednesday. He died on 2006 from lung cancer. Family members of the deceased have prayed for him. Millad Mahafal, Doa Aoyaz and Burial of Orphans were organized by the family to seek forgiveness for the soul of the deceased. Apart from this, they organized various places and prayers for the welfare of the freedom fighters Abul Kasem Memorial Foundation and pray for forgiveness of the soul.



