2 women dev groups get Tk 60 lakh in Nakla



A total of Tk 60 lakh has been distributed among the beneficiaries' women's of the Narayankhola Women's Development Cooperative Association of Ashtadhar union and Bachuralaga Women's Development Cooperative Association of Chandrakona union in Nakla of Sherpur. On the occasion, a check distribution program was organized by upazila cooperative office of Nakla at the upazila parishad auditorium on Tuesday noon.





Md Baha Uddin upazila cooperative officer of Nakla was presided over the distribution program, where Zahidur Rahman Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Nakla was present as the chief guest.





Dr Abul Khair Md Anisur Rahman Upazila Livestock Officer (ULO) of Nakla, Saju Sayeed Siddiqui twice elected chairman of Chandrakona union spoke as the special guest. President, GS and other beneficiary womens members of Narayankhola and Bachuralaga Women's Development Cooperative Association and journalists of different media were present.







Md Baha Uddin upazila cooperative officer of Nakla said that, already the upazila cooperative office has been distributed Tk 2 crore 40 lakh as loan in four steps to make women members of these two societies for self-sufficient and improve their living standards. About Tk 15 lakh has been colleted from the member of these two Women's Development Cooperative Association, Baha Uddin added.







---AA Correspondent, Nakla

