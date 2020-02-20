2 'robbers' killed in Magura 'gunfight'





Two alleged robber ringleaders were killed in a reported gunfight between two groups of bandits over previous enmity near Barunatail Bridge in Sadar upazila early Wednesday.





The deceased were identified as Lavlu Mondal, 40, of Madhukhali upazila, and Daud Mondal, 38, of Boalmari upazila in Faridpur district. They were wanted in 10 criminal cases, said police, reports UNB.





Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said two groups of robbers engaged in a gun battle among them over establishing dominance in the area around 1:30am.





Hearing sounds of gunshots, a patrol team of police went to the spot and found the bodies of the two 'robbers' lying on the ground, he said. Law enforcers also recovered seven sharp weapons and 10 cartridges from the spot, the OC said, adding that they sent the bodies to hospital morgue.

