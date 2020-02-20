



Frederick Douglass broke away from the shackles of slavery to become one of the leaders of the abolitionist movement in 19th century U.S. He strongly believed in the principle of equality and was of the view that all human beings, irrespective of race, gender, and nationality, are created equal. It is interesting to note that this great orator and social reformer was not even aware of his exact date of birth or the name of his father. Douglass made it a point to teach other slaves whatever he had learned. In a great display of courage, he successfully escaped from his master and joined the abolitionist movement. He became involved with the American Anti-Slavery Society and published his autobiography which became a bestseller. He died on February 20, 1895 of natural causes.



