Published:  12:00 AM, 20 February 2020 Last Update: 12:00 AM, 20 February 2020

Alice Roosevelt Longworth

Popularly known as Princess Alice and 'The Other Washington Monument', Alice Roosevelt Longworth was the oldest child of President Theodore Roosevelt and his only from first wife, Alice Hathaway Lee. A socialite and writer, she led a controversial life all through. Since young, Alice was a rebellious child. She lived life according to her own terms and never really bothered of what the society thought about her. Unlike women of those days, she was a nonconformist and a rule breaker. It was her rebellious nature coupled with defiant attitude unconventional behavior and acidic comments on her contemporaries that made her a favorite of the press. She breathed her last on February 20, 1980 at age 96 due to emphysema and pneumonia and other chronic illnesses.


