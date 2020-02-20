



Popularly known as Princess Alice and 'The Other Washington Monument', Alice Roosevelt Longworth was the oldest child of President Theodore Roosevelt and his only from first wife, Alice Hathaway Lee. A socialite and writer, she led a controversial life all through. Since young, Alice was a rebellious child. She lived life according to her own terms and never really bothered of what the society thought about her. Unlike women of those days, she was a nonconformist and a rule breaker. It was her rebellious nature coupled with defiant attitude unconventional behavior and acidic comments on her contemporaries that made her a favorite of the press. She breathed her last on February 20, 1980 at age 96 due to emphysema and pneumonia and other chronic illnesses.



