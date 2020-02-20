Diabetes and natural system of treatment





Diabetes has become a serious health problem in Bangladesh as the disease is spreading fast among our people. The number of people with diabetes reached over 40 crore across the world. In Bangladesh, the number is 90 lakh and every year 1 lakh patients is being added to this number. At present, Bangladesh is in 10th position in the world in terms of number of diabetes patients.





If effective measures are not taken to prevent diabetes immediately, the disease will turn epidemic in Bangladesh, apprehended experts. If a patient leads a disciplined life, he/she will be able to control diabetes, they said.





Symptoms of Diabetes: Feeling urge of taking more food as if your digestion capability has increased suddenly several times more than before. But instead of gaining you are losing weight. This is the common symptom of diabetes.





Treatment and Prevention: For the treatment of diabetes controlling sugar is not enough. Controlling the problems created by raised sugar level can make one free from future complexities. Changing food habit, regular physical labour and use of medicine is necessary. We must not forget that it's not possible to cure this disease only by medicine. Exercise is more important. We must concentrate on taking physical exercise.





Stress and diabetes: From the children of nursery to the residents of old homes- every man of this era is to face stress and anxiety. This excessive stress plays a direct role in creating diabetes.







It has been known from research that one of the major risk factor of diabetes is stress. Some other accompanying cause of stress can help in creating diabetes such as many people smoke to get free from stress. One of many harmful effect of nicotine is to increase insulin resistance. As a result the possibility of diabetes increases.





Again many people drink too much to get free from the pressure of work load. As a result, pancreas sustains a damage and level of sugar increases. So, to get free from stress get yourself involved in gossiping, listen songs, meditate or go to neurobic gym or go on a trip. Don't do any harm to yourself by smoking or drinking.





Listening music is good for stress and diabetes: May be you are not a good singer but certainly you have no problem to be a good listener. To reduce mental pressure music plays a major role- it is now universally acknowledged by almost all the doctors and researchers.





To reduce the tendency of stress, hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, recently some of the doctors are chanting the slogan- "Stop drug, start music." Yes, it has been proved that in preventing and controlling heart diseases the role of music is very much important.





Walk as much as you can: It has been found in a research that those people who took exercise much more (4 hours in a week or daily 35 minutes) they have reduced the risk of diabetes 80% without losing weight only by walking. Why taking exercise is so good? Why walking is so healthy? It has been found in research that physical exercise increases the number of insulin receptor in body cell.





Habit of taking coffee is good: It has been found in Harvard Public Health research that taking 3-4 cup of coffee daily reduce the risk of diabetes by 29-54%.





Consume spicy food: Cinnamon, methi and clove make a remarkable impact on blood sugar. German researchers found that a one gram tablet made from cinnamon powder can reduce 10% blood sugar. An ingredient that is present in cinnamon activates those enzymes which stimulate insulin receptor. This sweet spice also reduces cholesterol and fat of blood.





Feel relaxed everyday: If mind feels stress then body becomes active. It becomes excited. Heart-beat becomes faster. Breathing becomes faster and the sugar level in blood reaches its highest level. During stress body reaches in 'fight of retreat' condition. It's good news that a little bit relaxation exercise and other tricks to face stress can control sugar level of blood.





Sound sleep at night: From a research in Yell University it has been found that who sleep regularly less than six hours at night are in the risk of diabetes 2 times more than those who sleep 8 hours. For sound sleep you should stop tea, coffee and chocolate after afternoon. Leave your work at office. Don't bring office work at home. Don't watch TV at late night. Keep your mobile off when you sleep.





Stay with companion, stay with friends: Those women who live lonely are in the risk of diabetes 2.5 times more than those who live with family. Researchers have revealed such opinion. This is equally applicable for men. So, stay with good company.





Emphasis is being given on leading healthy life in controlling diabetes all over the world. Leading healthy life means healthy food habit, taking physical exercise and keeping sound mind. To keep mind sound it should be kept stress free. Stress on both body and mind is harmful.







Most of the people think that pressure of job and family is the main pressure. These are stress or pressure of course. But the main stress is surrounding environment, air pollution, what we eat, electromagnetic wave that come from TV set, computer or other electronic devices. Without these there is economical pressure, lack of inspiration of doing good work in work places.





To reduce stress yoga, meditation and neurobic gym are useful method. To thank everyone silently for living one day more is also considered as the process of reducing stress. To prevent and control diabetes all over the world holistic method is becoming popular. Holistic method is the wonderful combination of modern technology and ancient natural method. The basic key of this treatment is: changing in lifestyle, habit of taking healthy food, yoga, pranayam, meditation, neurobic gym and acupressure.





Patient's regular food habit depends on his/her age, the type of disease and his present condition. Taking balanced diet keep one fit. And the matter of exercise is miscellaneous. Before this, meditation in a proper way is needed to control mind. Mental stress is the main cause of man's illness and unhappiness. To reduce mental stress is very much important.





By playing a leading role for the past one decade in holistic treatment, Holistic Health Care Center has brought good news for thousands of patients with diabetes and coronary artery disease. As a result, the risk of diabetes is reducing. And those who are suffering over a long time with diabetes are now leading a happy life. Many patients have reduced the level of taking insulin and many others have completely stopped taking insulin. In Bangladesh, Holistic treatment is working as a helpful friend for the patients of diabetes and coronary blockage.





It should be our aim to ensure that everyone has access to the natural health information that is essential to prevent, treat and even recover from many common diseases.





The writer is Director, Holistic Health Care Centre

57/15 Panthopath, Dhaka. He was former Professor and Head of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Department, Shaheed Sohrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka

