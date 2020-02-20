SC bar association polls on March 11, 12

The two-day polls of Supreme Court (SC) Bar Association for 2020-2021 tenure will be held on March 11 and 12. The election schedule was declared at a press briefing held at Supreme Court on Wednesday, reports BSS. "Candidates can submit their nomination papers from February 19 to March 1 and can withdraw their candidacy on March 4," Supreme Court Bar Association General Secretary AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon told newsmen at the briefing. A seven-member sub-committee led by senior lawyer A Y Moshiujjaman will conduct the polls.

