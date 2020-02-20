Published:  12:09 AM, 20 February 2020

Kim, her daughter slay in TikTok video

Kim, her daughter slay in TikTok video

Media personality Kim Kardashian featured in a new TikTok video with her daughter proving that she is one of the coolest moms. According to Hollywood Reporter, the famous model shared a TikTok video featuring herself and her daughter North West having fun on Monday. In the video that Kim shared on Instagram, the mother-daughter duo was seen matching moves and facial expressions. Kardashain kept the caption minimal with writing, "Tik Tok." While Kim is seen slaying in black leggings and a matching tank top, her daughter was seen wearing a cloud grey colored night suit and rocking two hair buns.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »