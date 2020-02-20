'No Time To Die' China premiere





The Beijing premiere and a tour of other cities in China for the upcoming 'James Bond' film, 'No Time To Die', has been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Deadline, movie's lead star Daniel Craig and other cast members won't attend the April screening or the subsequent publicity tour of the country. Cinemas across the world's second-largest box office market remain shut indefinitely amid efforts to control the spread of the virus. There is currently little clarity on when business may return to normal.





