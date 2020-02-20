Keeping up with Bebo





Kareena Kapoor Khan is pretty much synonymous with good style and accessible fashion. Her sartorial statements have inspired women of all age groups, a phenomenon she attributes to her low-effort approach.







"People look up to me for their styling because they think I am quite relatable. I wear clothes which anyone of us can wear, so I think that's the way I want to connect with my fans," says the 39-year-old as she adjusted the beige off-shoulder gown that she would soon strut down the 'Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020' runway in.





While fashion mavens love dissecting her styling process, Kareena clarifies that she doesn't put too much thought into what she wants to wear. "I want to be comfortable in what I wear. I want my personality to come out in normal clothes," she laughs. "If I am in a mood to dress up, I would wear something fancy and dress well, else I would sit in pyjamas," she says.





When asked about her favorite thing to wear, she quips that she is happiest in a sari. "I am very comfortable in it; I can last the whole night wearing a sari." And as for makeup, "I love my skin and I always prefer to wear minimal makeup," she reveals.





One might think that it's easier for someone like Kareena to do what she wants as she comes from the position of being privileged, but she denies the notion. "People are constantly comparing you with sister, mother, brother and it's always a pressure," she avers. The actress also brings out her inner feminist, saying that there should not be discrimination between the genders. "My actions speak louder than words. Whether my husband has allowed me to work, or I work after being a mother. I think these are the things what make me feminist," she says.





