Poet Al Mahmud remembered





The first death anniversary of poet Al Mahmud was observed in the country on Saturday through recitation from his poems discussion meeting and offering prayers at his graveyard.





The speakers paid high respect to this great poet who died on this day last year. He was born in Brahmmonbaria district and breathed his last on February 15, 2019 at a hospital in Dhaka. The speakers observed that poet Al Mahmud contributed a lot in the Bengali literature and would be remembered in future for his remarkable write-ups.







On this occasion a discussion meeting was held at Kobita Caffe at New Elephant road in the city. The meeting was organized by little magazine Kobi and Kibita. The editor of the magazine poet Shaheen Reza presided over the meeting attended by a large number of emerging and senior poets of the country. Poet Zahidul Haque was the chief guest at the meeting while poet Rezauddin Stalin participated in the discussion as main speaker. Poet Zahangir Feroz, Kazal Chaterjee from India, Poet Saifullah Mahmud Dulal also took part in discussion as invited guests.







Poet Zakir Abu Zafer delivered welcome address. The memories of late poet were shared by Abu Sayeed Zuberi, Abul Kashem, Poet Dara Mahmud, Poet Bakul Ashraf, Poet Kamruzzaman, Poet Zmashed Wazed, Poet Tofiq Zahur and Poet Monsur Aziz. The guests also uncovered an epic composed by late poet Al Mahmud at the function. The function continued till midnight starting at 5 PM. Large number of well wishers and devotees of late great poet Al Mahmud attended the function and heard the speeches delivered by the leading poets of the country.





