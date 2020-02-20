Nandita's success as model





Popular singers of present time Sanjida Mahmood Nandita. She has already won minds of many music-lovers by virtue of her melodious voice and rendering style. For this reason, she has demand to perform in stage shows.





Nandita for the first time performed as a model, last year. She got popularity to perform as model in TV commercial of Banglalink directed by Anam Biswas.







Later she also performed as model in Adnan-directed a TVC of dry cake. Last Valentine's Day, Nandita-performed a TVC of a multinational company's flour which brought her into discussion as a model. Basically Nandita's natural presentation on the screen made the TVC popularity. Nandita is getting more response from her last TVC rather than previous two.





"On February 11, I took part in shooting of the TVC with taking pressure as the TVC was made on the occasion of Valentine's Day. So, there was hurry to make the TVC. After releasing the TVC, I am getting huge response in this regard. In fact, I couldn't believe I would get such response for performing in the TVC. Sohag has made the TVC. Advertisement-makers told me that my natural presentation attracted the viewers," Nandita said.





Nandita also informed that on February 15, her new song titled 'Tomar Oi Bhalobashai' was released. Sanjoy Mukherjee and Titas Kazi wrote lyrics of the song. Titas Kazi composed tune and Mir Masum has arranged music of the song. Jewel was co-singer of Nandita in the song. Nandita also said, "The song is appropriate for film. Now I am engaged with stage shows."





Leave Your Comments