Lavlu to direct, play in drama 'The Director'





Actor-director Salauddin Lavlu has taken up a new drama project titled 'The Director'. Alongside directing the drama, Lavlu will play the titular role in this project. Written by Kazi Shahedul Islam, the 26-episode drama serial will be produced for telecasting on Channel I. 'The Director' will tell the stories of directors who always stay behind the camera and never skimp on giving best effort for making a project successful.





Regarding acting and directing the drama serial at a time, Lavlu said, "Truly speaking, an artiste becomes a star with the help of a director. After rising as stars, most of them forget their past. Besides, nowadays, dramas are being made with two or three artistes. 'The Director' will shed light on the various subjects like these."





"Kazi Shahedul Islam has highlighted these types of subjects in his script wonderfully. Many other sides of the media industry have also been incorporated in this drama serial".





"I wanted to cast someone else in the titular role. Finding no way out, I am playing the titular role myself as no artiste can manage time for working in the project nonstop 25 days. I am hopeful that I would be able to present the viewers a wonderful drama", Lavlu added. The shooting of 'The Director' will begin from March 2 in Sreemangal, Sylhet.







