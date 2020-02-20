



A solo painting exhibition by artist Pervaj Hasan Rigan titled 'Red Dwarf' will begin today at La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) in Dhanmondi of the capital.





The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition will be held at 5:30 pm on the gallery premises. For Pervaj Hasan Rigan, painting is the key for understanding the universe.





He believes there is a strong relationship between mankind and the rest of the cosmos, and this strength pushes him to his work every new day. Similarly, painting is his life, without it there is no meaning of life to him.





Human portrait and figures play a significant role on Rigan's canvas because he likes the anatomy, gesture, light and shade of the human figure. When he works with human feelings and thoughts it is vital to pick up those forms on his painting.





Born in Barishal in 1988, Pervaj completed his BFA and MFA from the Department of Drawing and Painting, University of Dhaka. The young artist prefers to work with oil paint, acrylic, videos and sound and charcoal and have produced a number of series.





The exhibition will remain open to all till March 2 and can be visited according to the following schedule: Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, Friday and Saturday (9am to12noon and 5pm to 8pm). Closed on Sunday.





