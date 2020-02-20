Tanzid, Al-Amin hammer Zimbabwe bowlers in practice match

Bangladesh U-19 star batsman Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Al-Amin celebrate their hundred during the two-day practice match between BCB XI and touring Zimbabwe on Wednesday at BKSP No 3 Ground, Savar. -BCB



World Cup-winning Bangladesh U-19 team member Tanzid Hasan Tamim who impressed everyone in the recent concluded U-19 world cup with remarkable batting, continued his good form for BCB XI with a blazing century drawn two-day practice match against touring Zimbabwe at BKSP on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, BCB XI skipper Al-Amin Hossain led from the front with century as the two-day practice match between BCB XI and Zimbabwe ended in a predictable draw. Riding on twin centuries, the hosts could post 288-5 after Zimbabwe declared their innings at 291/7.







The left hander Tanzid who opened Bangladesh U-19 team during world cup, batted at No 7 for BCB XI yesterday and smashed an unbeaten blistering 99-ball 125. He clobbered 14 fours and five sixes while Al-Amin was also unbeaten on 100 off 145, hitting 16 fours.







The duo made an unbroken 219-run stand after BCB struggled at 69-5 in just 24.2 overs. The duo kept the visitors at bay in matured way. Zimbabwe bowlers started the day positively dominating with ball in the first session.





Tanzid Hasan Tamim other colleagues failed to click that mattered the most. Opener Mohammad Naim was the first man out of the day. He scored 11 runs before was dismissed by Mumba. His opening partner Parvez Hossain Emon, who played vital role in the Under-19 World Cup final against India with injury, failed to convert his good start.



The left-hander hit four fours and a six in a 66-ball 34.



A little later Under-19 World Cup semifinal hero Mahmudul Hasan Joy was gone after making just 1 while his colleagues Shahadat Hossain and Under-19 skipper Akbar Ali walked back to the pavilion too early. The touring looked on course to dismiss BCB XI cheaply at one stage but Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Al-Amin Hossain combined for a 219 runs for an unbroken sixth wicket stand to ensure there were no late drama.







Earlier, Zimbabwe didn't come to bat on final and day two as they declared their innings with overnight 291-7, in a bid to give their bowlers a chance to do some practice ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh.





Ainsley Ndlovu was the most successful bowler for Zimbabwe with 2-51 while Tinotenda Mutumbodzi, Carl Mumba and Charlton Tshuma picked up one wicket apiece. The solitary Test between the two sides will commence from February 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





Leave Your Comments