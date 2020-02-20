No more captaincy for Mashrafe after Zimbabwe series!

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Nazmul Hasan Papon speaking to the media during a press conference in Mirpur. -Collected



Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is all set to lead Tigers in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe at home, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Nazmul Hasan Papon confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday at BCB headquarters in Mirpur.





At the same time BCB is planning to decorate Bangladesh ODI team for the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2023 with new leadership. Even Papon hinted Mashrafe's captaincy could come to an end after Zimbabwe series.





"If he (Mashrafe) wants to play, he can play. I am more concerned about captaincy. When we declare another captain and he can get into the side through his performance, then it's fine. But the captaincy will be decided in a matter of months," Papon said.





"My thinking is Mashrafe will play the Zimbabwe series if he is fit but with the next World Cup in mind, we can't just give the captaincy to someone at the last minute before that. We will be able to give a clear-cut decision on the matter in a few months," he added. "The deadline is at most one to one-and-a-half months. We have called a board meeting and we will decide soon," he said.





Mashrafe played his last international game during the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. Since then, he had been out of action and remained busy with political activities until the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).





But Mashrafe's retirement plan remained in mystery. On the eve of the World Cup last year Mashrafe said he is not planning to retire post the World Cup but he ensured this would be his last appearance in the World Cup.





There was no anticipation, but it is Mashrafe after all. The team was losing in the World Cup, wickets were not coming, and things were not falling in place. Will Mashrafe quit on his own or won't he, was the question.





In the post World Cup era last year, BCB planned to organise a farewell match for Mashrafe but Mashrafe took some time to rethink his retirement planning and later Mashrafe made clear to media reports he does not want any farewell party.







Even Mashrafe, who has undergone at least half a dozen knee operations, did not mention a retirement plan when he spoke to reporters. BCB last year offered a game against Zimbabwe as a testimonial last September, but he refused. While his international future is under the cloud, he said he is determined to continue playing in domestic cricket.





"But we have to make a decision. We'll decide within one or two months who'll lead Bangladesh in the next World Cup. You will come to know later whether Mashrafe is there or not," the BCB boss said. "The board cannot guarantee Mashrafe's place in the national team," the BCB president said.





Earlier, Bangladesh's most successful skipper Mashrafe withdrew from his lucrative national team contract amid growing concern over his form and fitness. Mashrafe, 36, stayed as captain even after becoming a member of parliament for the ruling party. That affected his form as he claimed just one wicket in eight matches in the World Cup in England last year.





His bad-patch with ball continued when he took just eight wickets in 12 matches in the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament. Even he said he will relinquish the role of captaincy if Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants him to do so.





Mashrafe enjoys iconic status in Bangladesh after leading the team through its transition from international whipping boys to a respected part of international limited overs competition.

