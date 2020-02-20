'Tanzid could get chance in national team'

Minhajul Abedin Nannu





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu on Wednesday said U-19 star Tanzid Hasan Tamim is the only one who could right now get a chance to play in the national team.







Playing for BCB XI, Tanzid slammed an unbeaten century against touring Zimbabwe in the second day of the two-day practice game on Wednesday at BKSP No 3 Ground, Savar. He smashed 125 off 99 balls, laced with 5 sixes and 14 boundaries.







"All of the players are hugely talented but they still need time to prepare them for the International cricket. If you ask me which player could get the chance in the national team right at the moment, I would single out the name of Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He looks fully prepared," Abedin told the BSS on Wednesday.







His expert eyes were not wrong. On their first competitive game following the Under-19 World Cup, when all of his colleagues failed to carry the momentum, Tanzid was the exception, he added.



He showed his natural stroke-making ability in the Youth World Cup and here in BKSP, playing for BCB XI against Zimbabwean national team, he played in same vein, proving Abedin preciously right. With BCB XI reeling to a precarious 69-5, he came to the crease, forged a 219-run partnership with captain Al-Amin Hossain for an unbroken sixth wicket stand.







The way he went after the Zimbabwe bowlers after taking times to get him set in the crease completely, it only implied that he is destined to be a big thing if he is nursed well and if he can keep him motivated.









