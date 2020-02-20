'Maintain transparency and accountability'

Planning Minister MA Mannan speaking at a workshop titled "How Senior Government Officials Can Support Achieving Value for Money Outcomes in Procurement" at a hotel in the city on Wednesday.





Planning Minister MA Mannan on Wednesday asked the government officials, especially those engaged in public procurement, for discharging their role sincerely by maintaining transparency and accountability.





"Public procurement means spending money collected from public and for this all concerned should be sincere to ensure better use of people's money from their patriotic feelings in order to boost economic growth," he said.





The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "How Senior Government Officials Can Support Achieving Value for Money Outcomes in Procurement" at a hotel in the city, said a press release, reports BSS.





Secretary of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) Abul Mansur Md Faizullah and World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Miyang Tembon spoke at the workshop as special guests.World Bank Lead Procurement Specialist Richard Olowo and Consultant of the World Bank Sunil K Bhattacharya also spoke on the occasion.CPTU IMED Director (Coordination and Training) Shish Haider Chowdhury chaired the program.





Speakers on the occasion informed that public procurement is very significant in Bangladesh as the government spends 45 per cent of the national budget and of this fund. About 75 per cent of ADP which is about 16 billion dollars is spent on public procurement, they said.They mentioned that optimum use of public investment and timely and quality service delivery depend on how well public procurement system functions.

