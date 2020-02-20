Stocks bounce back after single-day halt



Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) bounced back on Wednesday after a single-day halt as investors demonstrated their buying appetite on sector-specific shares.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4758.00 points on Wednesday with a gain of 17.60 points or 0.37 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 8.68 points and 5.67 points to settle at 1599.55 points and 1087.01 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 198,135 trades were executed in Wednesday's trading session with a trading volume of 291.25 million securities. Market turnover, the crucial indicator, stood at Taka 8.37 billion, declined by 18 percent over previous day's 13 months' highest mark of Taka 10.21 billion.Loser took a lead over gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 143 securities gained price while 180 declined and 33 remained unchanged.





Summit Power topped the turnover chart followed by Orion Pharma, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Khulna Power, SK Trims, Grameenphone, National Tubes, Dorin Power, Beximco Limited and Golden Harvest.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also returned to green overcoming the bearish trend of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI increased by 30.93 points and 50.20 points to stand at 8828.27 points and 14554.84 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 26,771,411 shares and mutual fund of 261 companies were traded, of which 117 issues advanced while 111 declined and 33 issues remained unchanged.

Leave Your Comments