'Ensure whistleblowing to protect irregularities'





Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir underscored the need for ensuring the 'Whistleblowing' system in the banking sector for protecting the banking industry from irregularities.





"Banking sector is playing a vital role in developing the country's economy. If we ensure the 'whistleblowing' perfectly, we can protect the irregularities in banking industry," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a conference on money laundering at a resort in Habiganj on Friday, said a press release on Wednesday, reports BSS.





Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and the Association of Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers and Bank in Bangladesh (AACOBB) organized the conference.





Head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan attended the conference as the special guest while Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank Sylhet Office Kezi Enayet Hossain was present at the conference.





Fazle Kabir said Bangladesh is moving forward by building strong financial and service sectors for achieving the goals of Vision-2021 and Vision-2041.

