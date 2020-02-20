BB officials demonstrate against DG Jamal





Bangladesh Bank's officials demonstrated on Wednesday against Deputy Governor (DG) Ahmed Jamal. The demonstrators demanded the withdrawal of Ahmed Jamal from the central bank's Human Resource Management Department.





The officials who demonstrated told reporters that some employees of Bangladesh Bank (BB) went to meet Ahmed Jamal but allegedly Ahmed Jamal misbehaved with them. The demonstrators denigrated Ahmed Jamal for his misbehavior with the employees of Bangladesh Bank.







Leaders of Bangladesh Bank Officers Welfare Council and Bangladesh Bank Officers Association submitted a memorandum to the central bank's Governor Fazle Kabir with different demands on 18 February.





Leaders of Bangladesh Bank Officers Welfare Council visited Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal on 17 February with some of their demands. The demands included increasing home loans, upgrading the quality of staff buses, setting up an officers' canteen, enhancing the standard of daycare center and so on.







BB officials have complained that Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal got angry with the employees instead of talking to them.BB officials have termed Ahmed Jamal's behavior as an unprofessional and unacceptable one.





