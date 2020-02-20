BTRC has rejected Tk100cr offer: GP





Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has rejected an offer made by private mobile operator Grameenphone (GP) to deposit Tk 100 crore dues.





GP's Head of Regulatory Affairs Hossain Sadat disclosed the information at a press conference at Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday. He said they will carry on their dialogue with the telecom regulator, reports UNB.





On November 24, the Appellate Division asked GP to pay Tk 2,000 crore of the Tk 12,579.95 crore dues claimed by BTRC within three months. The deadline will expire on February 23.



BTRC claimed the dues in 27 sectors from the mobile operator but failed to recover the money. Later, BTRC sent a notice to GP threatening to revoke its licence on April 2 last year.





But GP moved the court seeking a temporary injunction on the notice which was turned down on August 28 that year. The mobile operator later filed an appeal with the High Court.





On October 17, the High Court imposed a two-month injunction on realisation of dues from GP. BTRC later moved the Appellate Division against the order.





