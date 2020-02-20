BSF assures of stopping border killings

A sector commander level courtesy meeting was held between BGB and BSF at Sonaikandi frontier under Paba Upazila of Rajshahi on Wednesday. -Agency





The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in a Sector Commander Level Courtesy meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday assured of peaceful coexistence of the two neighboring frontier forces and stopping all sorts of criminal acts.





"In the two-hour meeting, the border forces of the two neighboring countries discussed ways and means on how to stop border killings, drugs trafficking and illegal cross border intrusions," Col Tuhin Masud, Commander of BGB Rajshahi Sector told journalists.





Rajshahi Sector Commander Col Tuhin Masud led the BGB side while DIG of Berhampur BSF Sector Kunal Mazumder was his counterpart in the meeting held at Sonaikandi frontier under Paba Upazila in the district on Wednesday, reports BSS.





After the meeting, Col Tuhin Masud told journalists that they protested all the recent killings by BSF in Rajshahi border.Two important issues of border killing and taking the Bangladeshi nationals to Indian Territory by BSF through intrusion in Bangladeshi area prominently came up from BGB side in the meeting, he added.





During the meeting, both sides reached an understanding to solve the existing border problems of the friendly countries. They also stressed the need for checking smuggling, women and children trafficking and illegal trespassing in both the countries.

