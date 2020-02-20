State Minister Sharif Ahmed inspects progress

SQ Islam Mohon, Chief Operating Officer of Sikder Group greeted State Minister for Public Works Sharif Ahmed with flowers on Wednesday. -AA





State Minister for Public Works Sharif Ahmed inspected the progress of the construction work of Bangabandhu Tri-Tower in the capital's Purbachal on Wednesday. Bangabandhu Tri-Tower is being built besides road number 111 at sector 19 of Purbachal Central Business District (CBD).





Sharif Ahmed was greeted by SQ Islam Mohon, Chief Operating Officer of Sikder Group. A 52-storied tower will be built in CBD reflecting the Language Movement which was led by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Another 71-storied tower will be built recalling the Liberation War. A museum will be also built marking the legacy of socio-economic development of Bangladesh spearheaded by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







The construction of these iconic buildings will cost nearly 96 thousand crore taka. Already 60 thousand crore taka has been ensured through investments, the project officials informed. Sikder Group and Kajima Corporation Japan are jointly working for the implementation of Purbachal Central Business District.

Leave Your Comments