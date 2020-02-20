'Religious establishments along rivers to be relocated'





State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said that the government will take a project to relocate religious and educational establishments built within the boundaries of rivers in and around Dhaka.





He said this at a meeting with officials of Religious Affairs Ministry, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and two Dhaka city corporations on Wednesday.





The junior minister said, "We don't want to evict religious structures. We've discussed with the government about whether it'll be possible to build these structures in a planned way."







"We want to free the rivers surrounding Dhaka to make the city livable," he added. Khalid said 113 religious and educational establishments have been constructed along Buriganga, Turag, Balu, Shitalakshya and Daleshwari rivers. Among these, there are 77 mosques, madrasas, orphanages, and shrines; five graveyards and places for washing dead bodies; an Eidgah; 14 schools and colleges; 13 temples, bathing places and crematoriums; and three other institutions.







He assured that these structures will be relocated after discussion. "No force will be applied," he said. "We'll only go for implementation when we reach an agreeable decision." Khalid said a survey is underway and there will also be a project. "It'll be implemented after we get the government's approval," said Khalid.





